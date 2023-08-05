Through MatchWornShirt, fans can bid on the kits worn by or issued to every player in the squad on Saturday (5th August), as Palace step up preparations towards the 23/24 season with a clash against the French giants.
Supporters have a limited-time-only chance to own a unique piece of Crystal Palace history: a signed, matchworn shirt from our final pre-season friendly of 2023/24 against Olympique Lyonnais on Saturday.
The bidding for these shirts, which come signed and in the condition they were at full-time, is already underway here.
But hurry, as it will only last for a limited time, with the auction closing at on Saturday, 12th August.