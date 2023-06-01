Through MatchWornShirt, fans can bid on the kits worn by or issued to every player in the squad (except James McArthur) on Sunday (28th May), as Palace closed the 22/23 season with a 1-1 draw against Forest at Selhurst.
Supporters have a limited-time-only chance to own a unique piece of Crystal Palace history: a signed, matchworn shirt from our first-ever outing in the 23/24 home shirt, against Nottingham Forest on Sunday.
The bidding for these shirts, which come signed and in the condition they were at full-time, is already underway here.
But hurry, as it will only last for a limited time, with the auction closing at 14:00 BST on Sunday, 4th June.