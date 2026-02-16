As ever over the Remembrance period, British football clubs, including Palace, showed their support for the Armed Forces and the Poppy Appeal.

For the Eagles, this included wearing special home shirts featuring the symbol of a poppy for the game against Brighton, some of which were later auctioned off. The purchase and sale of poppy pins and wider matchday collections at Selhurst Park also contributed to the eventual total.

Ben France, Head of Corporate Partnerships at the Royal British Legion, said: "We want to thank every Crystal Palace fan who has supported us this year. By bidding in our annual shirt auction, you have helped to raise vital funds for the Royal British Legion to support the Armed Forces community for life.

“There are many reasons that can cause a veteran’s life to fall apart – the lasting impact of a training accident, the loss of a friend, or battlefield trauma. Issues related to service and complex mental health conditions can lead to a downward spiral that is hard to get out of without help.

"We are delighted that Palace fans have once again shown their support our Armed Forces community, so thank you from all of us at the Royal British Legion."

The Royal British Legion is there for the Armed Forces community throughout their lives, providing a lifeline for serving personnel, veterans and their families, supporting them in the face of hardships, injuries and bereavements.

But that vital work can only continue with your help. By supporting the RBL’s Poppy Appeal you’re helping to provide ongoing vital support to the Armed Forces community and ensure their unique contribution is never forgotten.

Go to www.britishlegion.org.uk to learn how your contribution will have an impact.