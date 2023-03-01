Having met supporters, shook hands and doled out a few fist bumps and high fives here and there, the trio then fielded questions issued by Knox and the fans present.

Asked about how he was settling at Palace, Lokonga smiled: “Very good, very good. It’s a nice dressing room and a nice team to be in. We laugh a lot. We have a good energy, so that’s good. I’ve been welcomed by everybody.”

“I think you can see there’s a lot of talent. There’s a big future ahead [for Palace].”

Quizzed on how he found being coached by a fellow Frenchman in Patrick Vieira, Edouard answered: “He has a different style from every other manager I’ve played under. Especially as a Frenchman, I’m very grateful to play under a manager like this.

“[In the Premier League] it’s very different. I’d say it’s harder overall: technically, physically, everything is harder. Every game in the Premier League is better: it’s bigger, more fun, and I have some good memories already."

Asked to name his toughest opponent at Palace so far, Mateta responded: “[Chelsea defender] Thiago Silva. He’s a great player – he’s so intelligent.”

Regarding his new haircut – or rather, his lack of hair – Mateta chuckled: “I just wanted a change – I needed a change!”

And the No. 14 won the loudest cheer of the night when, asked who their favourite team to score a hat-trick against would be – with both Lokonga and Edouard opting for Manchester City – Mateta replied in a flash: “Brighton!”