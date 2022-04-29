$CPFC Fan Token Holders can enter below for the opportunity to join fellow Palace fans and a special Palace guest for a day you’ll never forget.

The lucky $CPFC Fan Token teams and individuals chosen will take part in 5-a-side games and skills challenges for the chance to win a place at the grand final at a location in Europe this summer.

All Fan Token holders are welcome and if you aren’t already part of a five-a-side team you can enter as an individual and if selected you will be placed in a team.