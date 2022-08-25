Prices start from £400 (including VAT) for women’s player sponsorship and from £1,000+VAT for men’s.
You can find a full list of benefits below, and speak to the team here to sponsor your favourite players!
Men’s team
- Company logo or message on the club website on the sponsored player's profile throughout the season with a link to the company website
- Company logo or message on the club app on the sponsored player's profile throughout the season with a link to the company website
- Signed shirt by the sponsored player with name, number and Premier League badges on
From £1,000 + VAT for home or away kit sponsorship (includes one signed shirt – the sponsor may be one of two sponsors for the chosen player)
From £2,000 + VAT for home and away kit sponsorship (includes two signed shirts – sole sponsor)
Women’s team
- Logo / name on player profile section of CPFC website
- Logo / name on player profile section CPFC App
- Logo / name in digital CPFC Women matchday programme
- 2 x Director box tickets to a Crystal Palace Women’s match at Selhurst Park
- Meeting and photo with the player
Price: £400 including VAT
Please note, we cannot guarantee sponsorship for every player, as they are awarded on a first come, first served basis.