With Saturday's fixture marking the first of two Premier League match-rounds dedicated to Remembrance Day on 11th November, Palace will be showing their support for the Armed Forces and Royal British Legion by proudly wearing poppies on their shirts when they face Burnley at Turf Moor (4th November, 15:00 GMT kick-off).

Fans can bid to own these shirts from kick-off onwards on Saturday, worn and signed by players, in an online auction via MatchWornShirt.

Alternatively, you can bid on a shirt signed by the entire squad for the ultimate collector's item.

Proceeds raised will go to the Royal British Legion in support of veterans.