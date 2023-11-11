With Saturday's fixture falling on the anniversary of Armistice Day (11th November), Palace will continue to show their support for the Armed Forces and Royal British Legion by proudly wearing poppies on their home shirts against Everton.

This auction will open at kick-off on Saturday, with shirts worn and signed by players available in an online auction via MatchWornShirt. The bidding for these shirts will last for a limited time only, however, so hurry!

Last weekend saw Palace fans given the chance to win a poppy-embroidered away shirt from the 2-0 win at Burnley; bidding on those closes at 14:00 GMT on Sunday, 19th November.

Proceeds raised will go to the Royal British Legion in support of veterans.