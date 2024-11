This Remembrance period, British football clubs, including Palace, are showing their support for the Armed Forces and the Poppy Appeal by wearing shirts featuring the symbol of a poppy.

This auction will open at kick-off on Saturday (17:30 GMT), with shirts worn and signed by players – available in an online auction via MatchWornShirt.

The bidding for these shirts will last until 15:00 GMT on Sunday, 10th November.