Between 09:00 and 13:00 BST, supporters from both sides can stop by the Red Bull Gaming Sphere in Shoreditch on their way to the London Stadium, to battle it out in EA SPORTS FC 26 before the big game.

Fans can test their skills across a series of in-game challenges, with the chance to win official replica kits from both clubs, as well as last-chance tickets in the Home and Away ends for West Ham v Crystal Palace.

When : Saturday, 20th September, 09:00-13:00

: Saturday, 20th September, 09:00-13:00 Where : Red Bull Gaming Sphere, Shoreditch, London

: Red Bull Gaming Sphere, Shoreditch, London What : Derby Day takeover at the Red Bull Gaming Sphere - EA SPORTS FC 26 and prizes to be won.

: Derby Day takeover at the Red Bull Gaming Sphere - EA SPORTS FC 26 and prizes to be won. Prizes include: Replica kits, three pairs of West Ham Home tickets, and one pair of tickets in Crystal Palace’s Away Section.

This event is part of a week-long celebration at the Red Bull Gaming Sphere to mark the launch of EA SPORTS FC 26.

Throughout the week, football and EA SPORTS FC fans will get the chance to play the game before its official release. For more information and to keep up with the week’s schedule, please visit Red Bull's website or Discord.