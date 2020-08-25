Since promotion in 2013, Palace have won six of their first eight pre-season games, drawing the other two against noteworthy opponents, Philadelphia Union and FC Helsingør.
Including Palace XIs - largely made up of Development prospects, with the option to include first-team players - the Eagles have won 27 out of 53 pre-season clashes, drawing nine times and losing just 17 - many of these when largely Under-23s outfits have faced professional opposition.
Their best recent effort came in 18/19, when the first-team and Palace XI sides won seven out of eight games, drawing the other on the opening day. In 20/21, they enjoyed similar success with three wins, a draw and a Palace XI loss.
But, as supporters will remember, there can be only one most memorable highlight from the last eight pre-season calendars: beating Austrian outfit Grazer AK (GAK) away from home 13-1 (thirteen-one). It may have been a mismatch for Neil Warnock’s men, but seeing 13 goals hit the net is a rare sight for any fan.
Stephen Dobbie’s four-goal haul that day (including a five-minute hat-trick) will no doubt last long in the Scotsman’s mind, too.
Check back over the club’s other pre-season results since returning to the Premier League, and see which ones stand out to you!
2013/14
20th July, 2013: Dagenham and Redbridge 1-2 Palace
23rd July, 2013: Gillingham 0-3 Palace
27th July, 2013: Crawley Town 3-0 Palace
3rd August, 2013: Waterford United 0-4 Palace
6th August, 2013: Dulwich Hamlet 1-4 Palace
10th August, 2013: Palace 0-1 Lazio
2014/15
16th July, 2014: Grazer AK 1–13 Palace
23rd July, 2014: Columbus Crew 2–2 Palace
26th July, 2014: Philadelphia Union 0–1 Palace
28th July, 2014: Richmond Kickers 0–3 Palace
2nd August, 2014: Brentford 3–2 Palace
2015/16
11th July, 2015: Barnet 3–5 Palace
14th July, 2015: Sutton United 0–2 Palace
18th July, 2015: Union Berlin 2–0 Palace
1st August, 2015: Fulham 1–1 Palace
3rd August, 2015: Dagenham & Redbridge 1–0 Palace
2016/17
14th July, 2016: Philadelphia Union 0–0 Palace
17th July, 2016: FC Cincinnati 0–2 Palace
20th July, 2016: Vancouver Whitecaps 2–2 Palace
25th July, 2016: Colchester United 0–1 Palace
27th July, 2016: AFC Wimbledon 2–3 Palace
30th July, 2016: Fulham 3–1 Palace
2nd August, 2016: Bromley 1–2 Palace
6th August, 2016: Palace 3–1 Valencia
2017/18
15th July, 2017: Maidstone United 1–3 Palace
19th July, 2017: Liverpool 2–0 Palace
22nd July, 2017: West Bromwich Albion 0–2 Palace
29th July, 2017: Metz 1–1 Palace
5th August, 2017: Palace 1–1 Schalke 04
2018/19
12th July, 2018: FC Helsingør 2–2 Palace
16th July, 2018: Halmstads BK 1–6 Palace
21st July, 2018: Oxford United 1–3 Palace
24th July, 2018: Stevenage 1–2 Palace
28th July, 2018: Reading 0–4 Palace
4th August, 2018: Palace 4–1 Toulouse
2019/20
9th July, 2019: FC Luzern 1–1 (5–6 p) Palace
13th July, 2019: BSC Young Boys 2–0 Palace
16th July, 2019: Barnet 6–2 Palace
19th July, 2019: Nottingham Forest 1–0 Palace
20th July, 2019: Bromley 1–0 Palace
27th July, 2019: Bristol City 0–5 Palace
30th July, 2019: AFC Wimbledon 2–2 Palace
3rd August, 2019: Palace 0–4 Hertha BSC
2020/21
25th August, 2020: Palace 2-1 Oxford United
29th August, 2020: Palace 3-0 Charlton Athletic
1st September, 2020: Millwall 0-1 Palace
5th September, 2020: Palace 1-1 Brøndby IF
8th September, 2020: Palace 0-1 Brentford B
