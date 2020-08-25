Since promotion in 2013, Palace have won six of their first eight pre-season games, drawing the other two against noteworthy opponents, Philadelphia Union and FC Helsingør.

Including Palace XIs - largely made up of Development prospects, with the option to include first-team players - the Eagles have won 27 out of 53 pre-season clashes, drawing nine times and losing just 17 - many of these when largely Under-23s outfits have faced professional opposition.

Their best recent effort came in 18/19, when the first-team and Palace XI sides won seven out of eight games, drawing the other on the opening day. In 20/21, they enjoyed similar success with three wins, a draw and a Palace XI loss.

But, as supporters will remember, there can be only one most memorable highlight from the last eight pre-season calendars: beating Austrian outfit Grazer AK (GAK) away from home 13-1 (thirteen-one). It may have been a mismatch for Neil Warnock’s men, but seeing 13 goals hit the net is a rare sight for any fan.

Stephen Dobbie’s four-goal haul that day (including a five-minute hat-trick) will no doubt last long in the Scotsman’s mind, too.

Check back over the club’s other pre-season results since returning to the Premier League, and see which ones stand out to you!

2013/14

20th July, 2013: Dagenham and Redbridge 1-2 Palace

23rd July, 2013: Gillingham 0-3 Palace

27th July, 2013: Crawley Town 3-0 Palace

3rd August, 2013: Waterford United 0-4 Palace

6th August, 2013: Dulwich Hamlet 1-4 Palace

10th August, 2013: Palace 0-1 Lazio

2014/15

16th July, 2014: Grazer AK 1–13 Palace

23rd July, 2014: Columbus Crew 2–2 Palace

26th July, 2014: Philadelphia Union 0–1 Palace

28th July, 2014: Richmond Kickers 0–3 Palace

2nd August, 2014: Brentford 3–2 Palace

2015/16

11th July, 2015: Barnet 3–5 Palace

14th July, 2015: Sutton United 0–2 Palace

18th July, 2015: Union Berlin 2–0 Palace

1st August, 2015: Fulham 1–1 Palace

3rd August, 2015: Dagenham & Redbridge 1–0 Palace

2016/17

14th July, 2016: Philadelphia Union 0–0 Palace

17th July, 2016: FC Cincinnati 0–2 Palace

20th July, 2016: Vancouver Whitecaps 2–2 Palace

25th July, 2016: Colchester United 0–1 Palace

27th July, 2016: AFC Wimbledon 2–3 Palace

30th July, 2016: Fulham 3–1 Palace

2nd August, 2016: Bromley 1–2 Palace

6th August, 2016: Palace 3–1 Valencia

2017/18

15th July, 2017: Maidstone United 1–3 Palace

19th July, 2017: Liverpool 2–0 Palace

22nd July, 2017: West Bromwich Albion 0–2 Palace

29th July, 2017: Metz 1–1 Palace

5th August, 2017: Palace 1–1 Schalke 04

2018/19

12th July, 2018: FC Helsingør 2–2 Palace

16th July, 2018: Halmstads BK 1–6 Palace

21st July, 2018: Oxford United 1–3 Palace

24th July, 2018: Stevenage 1–2 Palace

28th July, 2018: Reading 0–4 Palace

4th August, 2018: Palace 4–1 Toulouse

2019/20

9th July, 2019: FC Luzern 1–1 (5–6 p) Palace

13th July, 2019: BSC Young Boys 2–0 Palace

16th July, 2019: Barnet 6–2 Palace

19th July, 2019: Nottingham Forest 1–0 Palace

20th July, 2019: Bromley 1–0 Palace

27th July, 2019: Bristol City 0–5 Palace

30th July, 2019: AFC Wimbledon 2–2 Palace

3rd August, 2019: Palace 0–4 Hertha BSC

2020/21

25th August, 2020: Palace 2-1 Oxford United

29th August, 2020: Palace 3-0 Charlton Athletic

1st September, 2020: Millwall 0-1 Palace

5th September, 2020: Palace 1-1 Brøndby IF

8th September, 2020: Palace 0-1 Brentford B

