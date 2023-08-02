Over 21,000 fans were in attendance at Comerica Park in Detroit on Sunday to witness the Eagles’ 1-1 draw with Sevilla, whilst hundreds more – from a mixture of supporter groups, local residents and community organisations – attended fan activations and also leant Palace an outstanding backing at Open Training sessions in both Chicago and Detroit.

Speaking after the game against Sevilla, Palace manager Roy Hodgson said: “I’m very grateful. We went around the stadium after the game and made an effort to try to show our appreciation as we came off the field.

“I think it was a fantastic effort on their part to come and support us as they did. We had a training session the other day with a lot of people there to come and watch us. I’ve got nothing but praise for the way this trip has gone for us, and I would have no hesitation in coming back again if ever we got the invitation.

“I didn’t really know what to expect [of playing at Comerica Park], to be honest, but we knew we were going to a fantastic stadium – an iconic stadium, [like] we don’t see every week playing back in England, or even in Europe for that matter… and it was very nice to play there. It was a nice end to the trip, and we got out of the trip what we wanted to."