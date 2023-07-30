They were briefly joined by local soccer supporter Alexis and his partner, who took the chance to explain the affection in which Leo's is held by Detroit residents.

Leo's Coney Island is a diner that originated in the Detroit area in 1972. It was started by the Stassinopoulos brothers, Leo and Pete, and soon became known for its specialty hot dogs, which are topped with 'Coney sauce', chilli and onions.

Giving them a try were goalkeepers Sam Johnstone and Remi Matthews and forward Jean-Philippe Mateta, who tucked into the local region's specialty and delivered their verdicts – and you can watch it all below on Palace TV.