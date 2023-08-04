According to records, the club have faced French opposition a surprisingly modest 12 times since post-war football began.

Yet Palace boast an impressive record in such fixtures, winning nine of those matches (drawing once, losing twice).

What’s more, the Eagles have tended to hit the goal trail, bagging ‘beaucoup de buts’ – 37 goals, in fact, while conceding only 18 at the other end.

Having finished seventh in Ligue 1 last season under manager Laurent Blanc, Lyon are captained by former Arsenal striker Alexandre Lacazette – who scored 31 times last season – and boast 2018 World Cup winner Corentin Tolisso and finalist Dejan Lovren in their squad.

An entertaining affair should therefore be expected for Saturday’s game, with tickets available for this match through the Crystal Palace ticketing website, priced at £15 for adults, £10 for seniors, and £5 for Under-18s. The game can also be watched on Palace TV+.

Let’s take a look back on how Palace have fared against French opposition in years gone by…

In recent times

Palace 4-2 Montpellier

30 July 2022

A quiet start to this match at Selhurst Park last summer paved the way for a goal-fest in SE25, as Palace boosted spirits heading into the new season with goals from Wilfried Zaha, Odsonne Edouard (two) and Marc Guéhi.

The Eagles were three to the good by half-time and, while Montpellier would net twice in the second period to reduce the deficit, with Zaha netting from range, Edouard scoring two poachers’ goals and Guéhi heading in Ebere Eze’s corner to entertain the crowds.