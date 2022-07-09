Palace will take on Manchester United at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, but there is plenty more to sink your teeth into down-under, from a chance to see the players train up close to a Q&A with the manager himself, Patrick Vieira.

Open training @ MCG – 18th July

With planning for the Premier League season well underway, get an insight into Palace’s pre-match preparations by attending the open training session at the MCG.

See Patrick Vieira and his staff put the players through their paces before the clash with Man Utd – and have the chance to see club legends, who will be attending the event.

The MCG is one of the world’s most impressive sports arenas, hosting cricket, AFL and rugby league for more than 150 years – to crowds of well over 100,000. It has hosted the Summer Olympics, two Cricket World Cups and will host the opening ceremonies of the 2026 Commonwealth Games.

Fans area advised to arrive from 10:00 AEST to ensure they won’t miss a minute of the build-up or the action.

Ticketing details for this event will be released soon.

Fan event – 18th July

So you’ve enjoyed open training in the morning – but you surely haven’t had your fill of Vieira and co. yet. Are there some burning questions you have always wanted to ask a Premier League manager?

Head down to the Imperial Hotel from 17:30 AEST for the chance to hear from Patrick Vieira and members of the first-team squad, as well as a chat with club legends.

Tickets for this event are free - make sure you turn up in plenty of time to avoid disappointment.

Matchday v Man Utd – 19th July

But there is one thing we’re all looking forward to most – matchday.

Patrick Vieira will speak before the game at his pre-match press conference, which you can watch via Palace TV+ from 13:00 AEST on Monday, 18th July.

On Tuesday, 19th July, head down to the MCG as a capacity crowd of 100,000 see Palace take on Man Utd (20:10 AEST).

This one will be special - grab your ticket HERE.

Palace Supporters Group

Get together with fellow Eagles in Australia with events organised by the club’s supporters groups. Watch Palace take on Liverpool in Singapore at 19:00 AEST on Friday, 15th July – just head down to Charles Dickens Tavern on Collins Street.

On Sunday, 17th July, get together once again at Mountain Goat Brewery on North Street for a Palace themed meet-up.

Keep an eye on cpfc.co.uk, social media and the Official Crystal Palace App for all the latest updates from Palace’s 2022/23 pre-season tour.