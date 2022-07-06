Palace will take on Liverpool at the National Stadium in Singapore, but there is plenty more to sink your teeth while the Eagles are in town, from a chance to see the players up close at a unique fan event to a visit from a club legend.

Fan event – 13th July

It’s not often that Palace are in town, so make sure you’re there for every minute.

Head down to Hannibal in Robertson Quay on Wednesday, 13th July for a supporters event, with a first-team player heading down for a chat with fans.

There will also be an appearance from club legend and promotion hero Andre Moritz, who can relive the glory days of the memorable 2012/13 season.

The event is free to attend and will begin at 8pm – turn up in plenty of time to avoid disappointment.

Matchday v Liverpool - 15th July

But there is one thing we’re all looking forward to most – matchday.

Patrick Vieira will speak the day before the game at his pre-match press conference, which you can watch via Palace TV+ from 13:00 AEST on Thursday, 14th July.

On Friday, 15th July, head down to the National Stadium in Singapore to see Palace take on European Cup finalists Liverpool in front of a capacity crowd of more than 50,000 (20:35 SGT).

This one will be special – don’t miss out. Grab your tickets HERE.

Palace will also be busy with other commitments as we look to support grassroots initiatives in Singapore, as well as Patrick Vieira’s meeting with the British High Commissioner.

Keep an eye on cpfc.co.uk, social media and the Official Crystal Palace App for all the latest updates from Palace’s 2022/23 pre-season tour.