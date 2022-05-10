Palace will travel to Singapore and Australia in a landmark tour to face Liverpool, Manchester United and Leeds United.

The three matches see Palace visit both Singapore and Australia for the first time in history, and provide supporters both home and abroad with a unique chance to watch the south Londoners compete in three new locations.

With tickets on sale for each game now, find out all you need to know below.

Confirmed 2022 tour schedule

July 15th: Liverpool v Palace, Singapore (20:35 SGT / 13:35 BST)

July 19th: Manchester United v Palace, Melbourne, Australia (20:10 AEST / 11:10am BST)

July 22nd: Palace v Leeds United, Perth, Australia (18:05 AWST / 11:05am BST)

If you're joining us on tour, check out these all-encompassing travel packages from the host of match in Perth, Icon.

Liverpool v Palace

July 15th

20:35 SGT / 13:35 BST

National stadium, Kallang, Singapore

Tickets are now on general sale, and can be bought here.

Tickets start from $149.

Please note, all tickets are digital and supporters must be able to provide proof of vaccination to enter the stadium. Full travel advice for UK citizens in Singapore can be found here.

Manchester United v Palace

July 19th

20:10 AEST / 11:10am BST

Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne, Australia

Tickets are now on sale to 21/22 Members and Season Ticket holders. You must be logged-in to your Palace account to access.