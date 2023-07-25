Palace players Chris Richards, Joel Ward, James Tomkins and Will Hughes – along with club legend Mark Bright – took a trip downtown to Lou Malnati's pizzeria on 1850 Sherman Avenue, Evanston.

Think you know pizza? Think again: deep dish pizza is usually baked in a deep dish cake pan, and features numerous layers in addition to your bog-standard cheese and tomato sauce – yes, that's in ascending order – on top of a thick, buttery crust.

Deliciousness ensues.

Richards, Wards, Tomkins, Hughes and Bright were all kindly invited to Lou Malnati's after training – and the reviews were shining.

"Incredible grub," was Hughes' two-word appraisal. "Masterful sensation" proffered Bright. "I can't even think right now!" Richards chuckled, slightly exceeding the suggested word count.

Watch the full video on Palace TV below.