The Eagles will take on the Royals as they aim for another Championship promotion push, with Veljko Paunović’s men finishing seventh in 20/21.

The two sides last met in a 2018 pre-season friendly, when a Wilfried Zaha double fired Palace towards a 4-0 win.

This announcement completes Palace’s full pre-season fixture schedule, which can be found below.

Fixture Date Kick-off (BST) Location Walsall 17th July 13:00 Banks's stadium (A) Stevenage v Palace XI 23rd July 19:00 Lamex stadium (A) Ipswich Town 24th July 15:00 Portman Road (A) Charlton Athletic 27th July 18:00 Selhurst Park Reading 31st July 15:00 Madejski (A) Watford 7th August 15:00 Selhurst Park

Ticket information

Reading anticipate this friendly will be open to both home and away supporters without any capacity limits in place. Tickets for this friendly are priced at £10 for adults and just £5 for all concessions.

Tickets are now on general sale, and supporters must purchase through Palace’s ticket office in advance. Tickets will not be available to purchase on matchday.

Please ensure you are logged in to view these tickets.