The Saddlers will play host to Palace at the Banks’ Stadium at 13:00 BST as the Eagles make their final preparations for the start of the 2021/22 Premier League season, and a trip to Stamford Bridge on 14th August.

After securing survival in League Two last season, Walsall are looking to build on their progress in the fourth tier. Palace last visited seven years ago in a League Cup tie, where a Dwight Gayle hattrick was enough to progress to the third round.

While 2,500 fans will be in attendance for the fixture, West Midlands Police have concluded that no away fans will be permitted in order to reduce concerns over the spread of coronavirus.

Broadcast information for this clash will be confirmed in due course across cpfc.co.uk, the official Palace app and all of our social media channels. Details regarding further friendlies will also be announced shortly.

