After arriving from Singapore, the Eagles were hard at work once again as they prepared to take on Manchester United in their second game of pre-season tour.

More than 4,000 fans attended the open training event, with tomorrow’s match seeing a potential crowd of 100,000 cramming in to the MCG to see the all-Premier League encounter.

The MCG is one of the most famous arenas in world sport regularly hosting the first test match of the Ashes and a top venue for AFL matches.

