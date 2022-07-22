“It’s a dream come true,” he told Palace TV after the game. “I think I did alright – the gaffer said I did well so I’m pleased with my performance.

“It’s good having the physical ability – thanks to my Dad! It’s a great thing to have, and obviously to be technical as well.

“It’s just been great. Playing in front of 60,000 or 70,000 fans, it’s just about being brave and improving.”

After a first pre-season tour with the first-team, Ozoh hopes he can take new experiences into his development as a player.

“It’s been a great experience,” he said. “I never thought I would ever go to Singapore and Australia in my life, so I'm just happy I've done it.

“We all came and showed everyone that we have the ability to compete in the first-team squad. Now it’s up to the gaffer.

“I’ve taken a lot from [the first-team players] – it’s about bringing that back and playing.”