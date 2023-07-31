That he did so against UEFA Europa League winners Sevilla to bring Crystal Palace level – and set up a grandstand finish in which they pressed for the winner – was to the delight of the 21,000 supporters roaring inside an enthusiastic Comerica Park in Detroit.

The England international had already proven a crowd favourite across Palace’s US tour, receiving clamour from fans across Open Training sessions and matches in both Chicago and Detroit.

But to cap off the eight-day trip with such a moment of magic was fitting of a superb pre-season for Eze, who told Palace TV: “I don’t know [how it went in]. I just saw the space and the opportunity to get in behind them and thank God it went in.

“It was sick – sick energy. Obviously I’m disappointed we didn’t win in the end, but we worked hard and showed what we were about today, which was a positive.”