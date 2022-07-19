Welcome to the MCG.

One of the world’s greatest sporting arenas. Home to the Ashes, the AFL, international football.

The scene of Alistair Cook’s iconic 244 not out, Shane Warne’s stunning Ashes hattrick and the Opening Ceremony of the 1956 Olympic Games.

Visited by Pope John Paul II and occupied by the US Marines in the Second World War.

Today it will play host to an all-Premier League fixture in front of a capacity crowd, as Crystal Palace – in their first ever match in Australia – take on Manchester United.

Kick-off is just over two hours away – stay tuned!