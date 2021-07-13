Patrick Vieira and his squad are at St George’s Park for a week-long training camp, the facility that serves as the base for the England national sides.

The Eagles had been due to take on Portsmouth on Friday, but instead will kick-off their pre-season fixtures with a trip to Walsall on Saturday, 17th July (13:00 BST).

The Walsall fixture will be broadcast live on Palace TV, with broadcast details set to be confirmed on Wednesday.

Keep up to date with all the key dates for Palace’s 2021/22 season by clicking here!