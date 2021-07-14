The pre-season friendly kicks off at 19:00 BST on Friday, 23rd July, at the Lamex stadium.

The two sides have never met competitively, but faced off in a pre-season friendly in 2018 where a last-minute goal saw Palace come away with a 2-1 victory.

Supporters are encouraged to purchase tickets online in advance of the fixtures by visiting www.borotickets.co.uk.

Please note, this game will not be live broadcast.

Prices

Adult: £20

Under-18: £12

Under-12: £5

Away supporters will be located in the South Stand.

Further information detailing COVID entry and operating procedures will be communicated to supporters by Stevenage in advance of the fixture. However, additional entry checks and procedures are expected to be in place. Supporters are therefore encouraged to purchase tickets in advance to prevent delays when entering the stadium.