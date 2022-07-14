“We know how difficult and challenging that game will be, but we are in preparations and we will learn a lot tomorrow about where we are, and which part of the game we will need to focus on.

“The objective is to be ready for the first game of the season.”

With several Academy players a part of the tour squad, there is a chance for Vieira to assess the next generation of talent at the club – and the manager says that extends further than on the pitch.

“We bring some young players and that will be a really good experience,” he explained. “Some of them are travelling that far for the first time.

“How are they going to deal with that experience? The flight, the time difference. Those kinds of experiences will tell us a lot about those players.”