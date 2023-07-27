Referencing the city’s famous Cloud Gate sculpture in Millennium Park – a public art installation designed to represent mercury, and distort the city's skyline – Richards laughed: “I think the number one question I’ve got since I’ve been here is about ‘The Bean’ – what is it for?!

“I don’t think I have an answer for it. It’s like a weird thing which is in the shape of a bean – that was my best explanation for it!

“The players have just picked my brain about wanting to see whether Chicago has the best pizza I’ve had, and they give me compliments about how big the roads are here – but that’s been most of our conversations about it [America] so far!"

Although Richards missed Wednesday evening’s friendly against Millonarios FC, he confirmed it was just a precautionary measure: “I feel good. It’s just a little bit sore, a little bit tender, but I’ll be fine.”