“I’ve loved it,” he said of his first weeks working with Vieira. “He’s been really good – really clear with his messages which is great for us young guys. All the coaching staff he’s brought in have been brilliant as well so I’ve really enjoyed it.

“It’s great to be playing again. Obviously we’ve had two weeks of training but nothing beats a game. It’s great to get the start and get used to this new formation with this new manager.”

Street lined up in attack alongside Wilfried Zaha, for whom he provided the assist in the first-half.

“There’s not many better players around to link up with than Zaha,” he said, “so if I get the ball I’m obviously going to look for him in and around the box, and I did that today.

“I thought about [taking the shot], but I thought I’d give it to the main man and let him do the business!

“I still think there’s a lot I can improve on to cement my place in the first-team. I’m not going to throw it away, I’m going to work as hard as I can to stay around.

“With a new manager coming in there’s a clean slate for everyone, so if I can impress in pre-season there’s a chance I can play in the Premier League this season."