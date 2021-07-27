Scott Banks netted an impressive goal in Crystal Palace's 2-2 draw with Charlton Athletic, striking a first-time shot to secure the Eagles' second.
He enjoyed a positive performance and the goal was thoroughly deserved, highlighting the support Banks and his Academy peers are given with the first-team setup.
"Obviously with the new manager coming in it’s been an exciting time for the club," Banks told Palace TV. "Working with the first-team for the last period has been brilliant. It’s something I want to keep doing. I’ve really enjoyed it.
"It’s been a challenge. Obviously when you’re a young player trying to be in the first-team you try to thrive off every experience you get. If it’s going to be in a Palace XI or the first-team or just training with the young boys, you take it all in your stride and try to show what you can do at every opportunity."
One figure who has recently arrived to aid the progression of younger players is Development Coach, Saïd Aïgoun.
Aïgoun's role under Patrick Vieira is to bridge the gap between the Academy and first-team, something he has had plenty of chances to do with a range of young prospects playing up a level this summer.
"For us [having Aïgoun] is what we want," Banks explained. "We want to be understood in how we play for that change from the Academy to the first-team. It’s dead exciting.
"There’s getting to know him and how he works and how his sessions work but obviously he’s got a great résumé behind him. It’s exciting, where he’s been to then be working with us."