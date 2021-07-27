He enjoyed a positive performance and the goal was thoroughly deserved, highlighting the support Banks and his Academy peers are given with the first-team setup.

"Obviously with the new manager coming in it’s been an exciting time for the club," Banks told Palace TV. "Working with the first-team for the last period has been brilliant. It’s something I want to keep doing. I’ve really enjoyed it.

"It’s been a challenge. Obviously when you’re a young player trying to be in the first-team you try to thrive off every experience you get. If it’s going to be in a Palace XI or the first-team or just training with the young boys, you take it all in your stride and try to show what you can do at every opportunity."