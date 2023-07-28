Taking place at Oakland University's impressive facilities in northern Detroit, Michigan, the session saw Palace pick up their preparations towards Sunday evening's showpiece fixture with Sevilla at Comerica Park, which kicks off at 19:00 EDT local time (00:00 BST Monday) and can also be seen on Palace TV+.

They were joined by a group of over 30 local soccer-playing Under-10s, who had been training across the road – all sporting Crystal Palace shirts, after their south London-born and Detroit-residing coach, Keith Baldwin, brought them along for an occasion they'd never forget.

Baldwin told Palace TV: "I came back from a Palace game this year and they all wanted jerseys brought back! They've learned some of the songs, they know about some of the players, and they've all been shown the videos of the 1990 FA Cup semi-final!"

There was a lot of chanting, cheering and shouts of adoration for Palace's stars, and you can see the best of the action for yourself below.