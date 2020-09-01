Meyer's strike came on the end of an exceptional Wilfried Zaha assist, and the two Eagles linked-up well offensively throughout the game.

Palace tested their hosts regularly, but struggled to break down an organised Millwall backline. Jeffrey Schlupp enjoyed several close chances and so too did Jordan Ayew, but it only took Meyer's effort to secure Palace's third straight win.

By full-time, a raft of talented Development prospects held their own while earning valuable experience with Roy Hodgson's men.

