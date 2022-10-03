With menus hand-crafted by our Executive Chef Will Britton for every game, guests are treated to a variety of fresh, in-season and ever-changing dishes across the lounges.

Every menu is designed to suit the occasion, with late breakfasts, lunches and dinner served throughout the campaign. They always match the season, too, with hearty, rich dishes keeping guests warm in the coming months.

If you’ve ever wondered what’s served in the Selhurst Premium lounges, or are keen to plan ahead for a visit to remember in SE25, Will’s revealed the next three menus for every lounge.

“There are at least 19 home games a season and each game has five different menus, so that’s about 100 menus per season,” he says. “There’s a lot of planning, and where we have lots of regular guests we try to have menus that also don’t repeat dishes or ingredients.”