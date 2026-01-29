The Eagles welcome Burnley to South London on Wednesday, 11th February (19:30 GMT), our first home match of the month.

And for those of you who haven't tried our Premium Hospitality before, it's the perfect opportunity to give our relaxed, but first-class experience, a try – and, of course, watch the game from the best seats in the house.

Featuring drinks, analysis and entertainment from club legends Steve Kember, John Salako, Jim Cannon and Vince Hilaire – premium hospitality at Selhurst offers an exquisite balance between experiencing a warm reception, top-class dining and the Premier League's finest matchday atmosphere.

Whether it’s for a birthday; a client or staff day out; or just a gift to friends, family or even yourself, why not give it a go?