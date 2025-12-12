The All-New Legends Restaurant

The only lounge which offers panoramic pitch view balcony seating, our Legends Restaurant has a fresh new look for Christmas 2025 – and is the perfect place to enjoy the matchday build-up!

Legends Restaurant combines the exclusivity of our high spec Executive Boxes, with modern casual banqueting, all delivered in a relaxed but premium environment above the pitch.

With an energetic atmosphere overlooking the goal-line; panoramic pitch views; and exquisite refreshments throughout your stay, including inclusive drinks, this is the place where matchday Legends are made.

Match ticket included – seating in a padded seat in a balcony directly above the goal-line with a fantastic view of the action, with direct access to Legends

– seating in a padded seat in a balcony directly above the goal-line with a fantastic view of the action, with direct access to Legends Access three hours prior to kick-off ; lounge closes one hour after full-time

; lounge closes one hour after full-time Private table for your party, within the dining area

for your party, within the dining area Modern and seasonal food options throughout the matchday, served from a buffet

throughout the matchday, served from a buffet Welcome cocktail and inclusive beers, house wines and soft drinks throughout the entirety of the day

throughout the entirety of the day Half-time cheese boards and post-match pie s

and s Attended by club legends who meet the guests and share their thoughts on the game

who meet the guests and share their thoughts on the game HDTVs featuring pre-match build up and post-match interviews

featuring pre-match build up and post-match interviews Complimentary matchday programmes

Prices range from: £300 per person, inc. VAT