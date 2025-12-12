The All-New Legends Restaurant
The only lounge which offers panoramic pitch view balcony seating, our Legends Restaurant has a fresh new look for Christmas 2025 – and is the perfect place to enjoy the matchday build-up!
Legends Restaurant combines the exclusivity of our high spec Executive Boxes, with modern casual banqueting, all delivered in a relaxed but premium environment above the pitch.
With an energetic atmosphere overlooking the goal-line; panoramic pitch views; and exquisite refreshments throughout your stay, including inclusive drinks, this is the place where matchday Legends are made.
- Match ticket included – seating in a padded seat in a balcony directly above the goal-line with a fantastic view of the action, with direct access to Legends
- Access three hours prior to kick-off; lounge closes one hour after full-time
- Private table for your party, within the dining area
- Modern and seasonal food options throughout the matchday, served from a buffet
- Welcome cocktail and inclusive beers, house wines and soft drinks throughout the entirety of the day
- Half-time cheese boards and post-match pies
- Attended by club legends who meet the guests and share their thoughts on the game
- HDTVs featuring pre-match build up and post-match interviews
- Complimentary matchday programmes
Prices range from: £300 per person, inc. VAT