The only Premium lounge which directly overlooks the Selhurst Park pitch, Legends Restaurant is the perfect place to absorb both the matchday build-up and the in-game exhilaration – with access to a large private balcony directly overlooking the Whitehorse Lane goal – as well as post-match refreshments to help digest all the action.

Combined with an incredible dining experience – featuring drinks, analysis and entertainment from club legends John Salako, Jim Cannon, Vince Hilaire and Steve Kember – a day in Legends offers an exquisite balance between experiencing first-class hospitality and the Premier League's finest matchday atmosphere.

The winter Legends refurbishment has seen new furniture, dining and styling elements brought into the Restaurant, along with iconic imagery from Crystal Palace’s modern era – including spectacular photography from the 2025 FA Cup Final success at Wembley.

Joel Ward’s FA Cup lift; Wilfried Zaha’s iconic celebration at Brighton; and Mile Jedinak’s scenes of celebration after the 2013 play-off final are just some of the moments celebrated.

With Christmas coming up, it’s the ideal festive gift for Palace-supporting friends, family or clients – with good availability for our matches against Fulham (Thursday, 1st January 17:30 GMT) and Aston Villa (Wednesday, 7th January, 19:30 GMT).