Ingredients identified and acquired – how does Will then set about translating those into top-class dishes for Selhurst Park’s Premium guests?

He explains: “Food, when in season, is always going to taste better. You’re always better off serving food which is best at that point in time.

“Take, for example, hake. When you cook a piece of fish, it tends to stay quite compact, but when you start to cook it as it’s going out of season, the flakes start to pull away from each other.

“Recognising that, seasonality and freshness are hugely important to us. It’s important for us to make food which is at its very best at that precise point in the year.

“Then, of course, it’s just about making the dishes we think will be popular with the fans, and taste the best!”

The opportunity is there for guests to sample this principle for themselves, with availability across multiple lounges when Palace host Fulham at Selhurst Park on New Year’s Day (1st January 2026, 17:30 GMT kick-off).

The fact that the game is on New Year’s Day is not lost on Will, who laughs: “In January, I think people might be relieved that there won’t be any turkey in sight!

“Writing the menu, we’ve tried to focus on making it uplifting and warming, above all.

“In the 2010 Club for Fulham, for example, we’ve got roast duck breast on the menu, we’ve got baked seabass… you’ve got a sauteed sirloin steak & mushroom sandwich, or confit onion and ratatouille cous cous…