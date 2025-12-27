But beyond that, come January, as the last of the leftovers begin to dry out in the fridge and attentions turn to the New Year and beyond, it’s also safe to assume that – at the start of 2026 – many of us will also reach the stage where we’re excited for something a little different.
That’s where the magic of the menu designed by Will Britton, Crystal Palace’s Executive Head Chef, comes up trumps.
Having trained across Canada, Asia, Australasia, and collected his first AA Rosette aged 27 after returning to London, Will’s vast experience certifies that, for optimum taste, freshness and quality, seasonality and locality are the secret ingredients.
At Selhurst Park, therefore, menu change with the seasons, and guests in our Premium lounges will be treated to a variety of exquisite tastes which will differ between Christmas and New Year.