Just like the programme, the messageboard remains a staple part of the matchday experience, with fans able to send in the messages that they would like to be showcased in the 2020/21 programme collection.

All you need to do is state the programme you're hoping to appear in and email the photo you'd like used, with your message (max 25 words) to programme@cpfc.co.uk - as always, inclusion will be determined based on a first come, first served basis, so act fast!