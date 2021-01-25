Kouyaté reveals how significant religion is in his life, how strains as a young, aspiring player have shaped in today and the impact his family have on his career.

“[In Senegal], young people don’t have a little bit of money to have things,” he says. "It’s very, very hard. If you’re a footballer, sometimes you need to come to Europe to play and help your family. It’s not easy.

“[An RWDM Brussels scout] said: ‘I want you to come to Europe.’ I was so happy but I remember my mum did not want me to go. She said: ‘You’re too young to go to Europe.’ My grandmother said to me: ‘You want to go?... I’m going to ask her.’ After 48 hours, my mum said: ‘Okay, you can go.’ I was so, so, so happy for that.

“It’s not easy if you’re a footballer there [Senegal] because it’s not the same league to Europe – Africa doesn’t have the same mentality. It’s very hard. The first time I came to Europe I said thanks to God because I knew I was going to work hard to help my family. This has always been my dream.”

