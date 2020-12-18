The edition against the Reds features an exclusive interview with Nathaniel Clyne, who reflects on his time in south London, a unique encounter before his first match and how he overcame injury to fight his way to fitness.

"I remember sitting in the dressing room surrounded by all the players,” Clyne says at one point. “I only had one pair of boots and I was sitting next to Clint Hill. He said to me: ‘Are those the boots you’re wearing?’ He looked at them. ‘They’re moulds. It’s been raining today so you’ll slip. I think you need studs.’

"I didn’t have any studs at the time so he said: ‘Here, I’ve got some spare boots. Let me go and check if you can borrow them.’ He checked, brought them back and I tried them on. They were one size bigger - I’m a size six-and-a-half and he was seven-and-a-half. But he got it into my head to wear them so I actually wore Clint Hill’s boots on my debut!"

Darren Ambrose also recalls the time he fell into hot water with the press, supporters can get to know Tayo Adaramola after signing his professional contract and enjoy the full rundown on Liverpool before the clash.

Luka Milivojević, Roy Hodgson and Steve Parish all address the supporters, we look at one of the club's finest kits and Shaun Derry updates on the Under-23s after a few key wins.

