Flick to the back of your matchday programme, and you may have noticed a new addition: our collectible playing cards. Every programme this season has added four more Palace players to your squad – with a selection of current stars and club legends to pick up.
Fancy lining Geoff Thomas up in midfield alongside Cheick Doucouré? How about Ebere Eze feeding Ian Wright and Mark Bright – or a spine of Joachim Andersen, Mile Jedinak and Andrew Johnson? If you've been collecting your Selhurst Starz this season, it's no longer impossible.
Now, you can collect the final four players to make the Palace XI of your dreams.
Then, pitch your squad against the rest ‘Top Trumps’ style. Take turns to read out a statistic, and if it beats the same statistic on the card your opponent is holding, you take his card! The winner of each hand gets to go again. The aim? Take all of your opponents cards to win.
Before we hear of any disputes, let’s set some ground rules. If there is a tie, move on to a new card; the winner of the next head-to-head takes all four cards. ‘Date of birth’ can be won by oldest or youngest, but both players must agree this before kick-off.
Check out some of the legends and stars you could have picked up so far - and remember, you can buy all of the matchday programmes from this season by clicking HERE.