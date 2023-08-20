“There’s a good feel around the place. It’s a good buzz, a good excitement," Ward says in an in-depth feature interview. "We obviously want to emulate the form we produced at the back end of last season. If we do that, we’ve got a real chance.

“It’s been a good pre-season. I enjoy the grind; I like to feel the pain. I love pushing the body and getting ready for the game.

“Within the club we have [set targets]. We just want to make sure we continue to better ourselves. Attacking that top 10 is where we see ourselves. I think we have the quality and that we possess the talent to do so, but the Premier League is such a tough league. Nothing is a given, so we have to go out there and earn it.”

