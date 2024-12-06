“I think that relationship arises because I lived for so many years encouraging the team,” Muñoz says. “I know how fans suffer, how they think, how they feel, and that’s how I feel on the field. Every time, I always try to give my best to the fan because when I was encouraging the team, when I was watching football, I always wanted the players to give their best to win.

“[The atmosphere at Selhurst] is very similar to the one in South America. That is what caught my attention the most, that they are always cheering or always screaming. The truth is that in other stadiums where I have been, perhaps it is not the [same] atmosphere. It is an atmosphere where people are always there, intensely supporting, screaming, and as a player to feel that support is important.”

