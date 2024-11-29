Mitchell looks back on a picture of his young self lining up for Pinner Albion, and compares it to his England debut.

“That person, he loved football but he didn’t think it would go this far, if that makes sense” he says. “He just used to play football for playing football’s sake. If I was ever to go back in time and tell myself where I would end up, he wouldn’t be able to believe it.

“It was something that, in my head, was so distant. Obviously it was a dream, but at the same time so distant.

"Looking at the picture and seeing the contrast, it’s a grateful feeling. Looking at the pictures, they’re a nice, distant memory, but I feel like being in it every day, the people you come across, the situations you’re in, that’s when I personally sit down and think: ‘This is actually real. This is actually my life'.

“That’s the biggest thing.”

