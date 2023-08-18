Fancy lining Geoff Thomas up in midfield alongside Cheick Doucouré? How about Ebere Eze feeding Ian Wright and Mark Bright – or a spine of Joachim Andersen, Mile Jedinak and Andrew Johnson?

Flick to the back of your matchday programme this season, and you may notice a new addition: our brand-new collectible playing cards.

With every programme you buy this season, add four more Palace players to your squad – with a selection of current stars and club legends to pick up.

Just collect the cards from each programme to make the Palace XI of your dreams!

Then, pitch your squad against the rest. Take turns to read out a statistic, and if it beats the same statistic on the card your opponent is holding, you take his card! The winner of each hand gets to go again.

The aim? Take all of your opponent’s cards to win.

Before we hear of any disputes, let’s set some ground rules. If there is a tie, move on to a new card; the winner of the next head-to-head takes all four cards. ‘Date of birth’ can be won by oldest or youngest, but both players must agree this before kick-off.

Ready? Let’s play!

Just get your hands on the first set of cards, FREE with your Palace v Arsenal matchday programme.

Remember, programmes can be purchased from vendors around the ground for just £3.50 on matchday – or you can get yours sent to your door by clicking HERE!

Alternatively, our season-long programme subscription allows fans to secure all 19 Premier League programmes in one easy order, with each jam-packed edition delivered direct to ensure you don’t miss out. Subscriptions save supporters both time and money ahead of individually purchasing every matchday – find out more by clicking HERE.