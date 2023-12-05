Hear from the club's LGBTQ+ supporters' group Proud and Palace, comedian Chloe Petts and the Palace for Life Foundation as the Premier League marks the Rainbow Laces campaign over the next two matchdays.

Plus, hear from Jefferson Lerma in an in-depth feature interview, as he talks settling in at Crystal Palace and his long journey from Colombia to the Premier League.

“I think a great deal of talent has been missed–not because of the lack of quality, but because of lack of discipline,” Lerma says. “It’s not all about talent, but also about ambition and hunger for glory, and to bring about changes in our lives.

"What’s clear is that many footballers coming from South America have a very humble background. We were not rich, and every step we took towards glory was hard. Yet nobody cares about the process, people only give importance to the result: success. But nobody knows whether you had to go to training sessions by foot, whether you had the cash to take a taxi or not, or if you had to play with ripped boots...there are many situations you can imagine.

"I think we must make people aware of all that. Players are not here by chance. It’s thanks to hard work and consistency."