“[Mentality] is massive," the Palace goalkeeper told the programme. "There are certain players here that I'm so impressed with, and I think they can go on to real heights and go on to the next level. I'm really excited to see what the next couple of years bring.”

“I was 18 [when I went out on loan] getting chucked into men’s dressing rooms and seeing all sorts going on. I really enjoyed it. I thought it made me into a man early. It helped me find my feet, find my confidence and progress my game from a game management point of view.

“I was really delighted to go out on loan early. It was something I fought for when I was a young kid and I think it set me in good stead. When you’re a young kid, you constantly want to build a name for yourself and prove yourself.

“For me, if [Palace's Academy prospects] have got the opportunity, they’ve got to go. I think it’s a no-brainer. It will be great for their development on and off the pitch and it’ll set them in good stead for when they come back. They will come back a better person, more of a man and ready to have a bigger impact.”

The Palace programme also details the actions the club as taken to minimise our impact on the environment, from the team coach to the training ground to the food the players eat - plus, the programme is printed on 100% sustainably sourced paper!

For all this, plus your regular features - including Doc Brown, Steve Parish, Joel Ward and more - get your Sheffield United programme now!