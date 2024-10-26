“For me he was a top manager,” Chalobah explained of new national boss Thomas Tuchel. “He developed my game a lot.

"Just because you’re a young player doesn’t mean you can’t perform at the highest level, and he gave me that confidence going into that season.

"I ended up doing well, playing in the Champions League and from there my confidence grew, because of him and the opportunity that he was giving to the younger players.

"He was always talking to me in training, managing me as a young player, [explaining] the importance of keeping your head right and keeping focus, taking it step by step.”

