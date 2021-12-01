In the matchday programme for Crystal Palace v Everton, the striker reveals how pursuing his dream at an early age has shaped him, why south London slang is beyond him and what playing under Patrick Vieira feels like for a young Frenchman.

Supporters can read this interview and much more in our programme now or get their hands on one pre-match.

For those fans who want to buy a copy at the game, keep an eye out: we've hidden 10 cards signed by Odsonne across our programme sellers - and we'll do this with every main interviewee in every edition going forward.

The Everton programme also includes Darren Ambrose's pre-match analysis, a look at our Panini sticker history, Bianca Baptiste, Andy Woodman and Jake O'Brien.

What's inside